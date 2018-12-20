Edwardsville Parks & Recreation announces Holiday Art Contest winners
EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department would like thank everyone who participated in the 2018 Holiday Art Contest. There were 38 entries from children in 1st Grade through 6th Grade. Participants were asked to color, paint or draw an original picture with a Holiday theme. The first, second, and third place winners from each grade were chosen to receive a Target gift card, made possible by a generous donation from First Mid Bank and Trust.
A big “Congratulations!” goes out to all of our winners:
Kindergarten Winners – Will Shapiro, Sonya Buhr, and Paxton Sparks
1st Grade Winners – Teagan Graville and Giana Rigoni
2nd Grade Winners - Chloe Birkenmeyer, Serena Shapiro and Sonnie Grable
3rd Grade Winners – Sedi Nutsukpui, Eshaal Nadeem, and Lucas Rigoni
4th Grade Winners – Sophie Shapiro, Cale Grable, and Luke Bissey
5th Grade Winners – Lilly Craig, Katelyn Long, and Katie Owens
6th Grade Winner – Jara Bissey
To view the winners’ artwork: log on to the “Edwardsville Parks and Recreation” Facebook page; look under Photos or stroll by the Wildey Theatre where the winners’ artwork will be displayed in the windows on College St. from now until December 28. Any child who would like to keep their artwork may pick it up at the Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro, Edwardsville, IL; (Mon-Fri 8-5) starting on January 3. Artwork not picked up by January 31 will become property of the Parks Department
