EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to offer youth up to age 15, free fishing lessons at Leclaire Lake Park. There are two classes to choose from, each 2 hours in length.

The classes are:

Tuesday, June 20 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, June 22 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

"We ask that all children be accompanied by an adult, but no equipment is necessary," Hayley Verheyen, CPRP, recreational activities supervisor of the Edwardsville Park and Rec Department, said. "Classes will be taught by an IDNR representative. Registration forms are available on the City website: www.cityofedwardsville.com under City Departments, Parks & Recreation, Community Event. Groups are welcome but encouraged to call ahead for availability."

Following the lessons, on Saturday, June 24, all kids are invited to bring their fishing pole and bait to Leclaire Lake Park for the Leclaire Lake Fishing Derby. This derby is designed for youth up to 15 years old, accompanied by an adult.

"Our generous sponsors: Walgreens and Sonic have made it possible for the Parks Department to provide prizes for those participants who catch the biggest fish and the most fish," Verheyen said. "Prizes this year will be trophies donated by BJs Printables. The first 50 participants will receive a goodie bag."

Registration for the Leclaire Lake Fishing Derby begins at 9:30 a.m. by the gazebo. From 10:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. a representative from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will start the day off right with a presentation on fishing safety along with some great tips on how to catch “The Big One.” Then it’s on to the fishing. Participants have an hour and a half to catch as many fish as they can and once the air horn blows at 11:45 a.m. the fish will be counted and prizes given out.

Fishing lessons are not a requirement to participate in the fishing derby. For more information please contact the parks department at (618) 692-7538 or visit our website at www.cityofedwardsville.com click on the Parks & Recreation link and go to Community Events.

