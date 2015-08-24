EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department would like to invite all seniors (55 and older) to join guided tours of the Illinois Amish Countryside.

This year the department is offering trips on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 24. Both dates, will include enjoying a tour of a goat farm with samples of homemade goat cheese. The group will enjoy a delicious home cooked meal in an Amish home. The countryside tour will include a stop at Beachy’s Bulk Foods to stock up on homemade products. It also includes time in downtown Arthur, where you can explore shops filled with hand sewn quilts, fresh made bread and baked goods, hand crafted woodwork, antiques & local crafts. Those making the trip will also get goodie bags with coupons for free items at the local shops.

These trips will depart from the Eden Church Parking Lot (next door to the Main St. Community Center on 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville) at 7:15 a.m. on April 10 and April 24 and will return at approximately 6:45 p.m. Cost per participant is $65 and covers transportation, lunch, and a tour at the goat farm. The registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 4th.

Call the Parks Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “ESCAPE” on the envelope. No refunds will be issued after the registration deadline.

