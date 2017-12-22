EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department's 2017 Holiday Art Contest attracted 60 entries from children first through sixth grade.

Participants were asked to color, paint or draw an original picture with a holiday theme. The first-, second-, and third-place winners from each grade were chosen to receive a Target gift card, made possible by a generous donation from First Mid-Illinois Bank and Trust.

Once again, the submissions were top-notch and now the community will be able to see them. A representative sample of the entries are shown with this article.

The winners were as follows:

Kindergarten Winners: Mason McLeland, Madison McLeland, Adam Hertz, and Teagan Graville

First-Grade Winner: Serena Shapiro

Article continues after sponsor message

Second-Grade Winner: Maggie Hertz

Third-Grade Winners: Sophie Shapiro and Luke Bissey

Fourth-Grade Winners: Calli Venzon, Giana Venzon, and Wasani Lewis

Fifth-Grade Winners: Grace Goodwin, Julia Harriss, Jara Bissey, and Paige Depper

To view the winners’ artwork: log on to the “Edwardsville Parks and Recreation” Facebook page; look under Photos or stroll by the Wildey Theatre where the winners’ artwork will be displayed in the windows from now until Dec. 29.

Any child who would like to keep their artwork may pick it up at the Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro, Edwardsville, IL; (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday) starting on Jan. 3. Artwork not picked up by Jan. 31 will become property of the Parks Department.

More like this: