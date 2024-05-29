EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville area power outage on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, remains a mystery for Ameren Illinois workers.

Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch updated the power outage that occurred in the Edwardsville area on Tuesday, with a statement on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Bretsch said: "Ameren Illinois crews spent three hours patrolling a 34-kilovolt power line that experienced a malfunction in Edwardsville Tuesday afternoon to determine the potential cause of an 7,800-customer outage. After the power line was fully patrolled, crews inspected several substations connected to the power line. No cause for the outage was immediately determined.

"Once each substation was safely inspected, that section of the power was isolated and energized to begin restoring power to customers in the area. The final substation inspection was completed at 3:40 p.m. and power for all customers was restored."

Communities impacted included Edwardsville, South Roxana, Roxana and Glen Carbon. The start time of the outage was approximately 12:20 p.m.

