EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Department called out a Box Alarm for a fire at 246 Parkview in Edwardsville at a group of apartments on Thursday afternoon. The fire call came out at 2:11 p.m. Thursday.

Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said a passerby saw smoke coming out a window of one of the apartments and then quickly notified the department.

One man was taken from the apartments at the time of the incident, Whiteford said and the apartments are presently closed. He said the one man was the only occupant at the time of the fire and was taken out of the apartments.

The fire was contained quickly, but there was damage.

Glen Carbon, Wood River, Collinsville and Holiday Shores were called in the Box Alarm. Holiday Shores backed up Edwardville at one of their stations during the time of the fire.

