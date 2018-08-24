EDWARDSVILLE - After a long summer of practices and preparations, Edwardsville will showcase its 2018 football squad at 7 tonight when it hosts McCluer North of the Suburban North Conference in North St. Louis County.

Edwardsville is coming off a 9-4 season (6-1 in the Southwestern Conference), finishing second to East St. Louis) last year, dropping their first three games before rebounding to win their final six regular season games to reach the postseason, then going on a run that saw them reach the IHSA Class 8A semifinals before they were eliminated by Loyola Academy of Chicago. The McCluer North Stars, on the other hand, finished last year at 0-10.

Edwardsville head football coach Matt Martin said this about tonight’s game against McCluer North: “They’re athletic, have playmakers, we must be disciplined – no big plays in every phase of game. We have to come out be physical, give great effort and execute well. That’s what we’ve talked about to the kids.

“It’s exciting, new turf – great atmosphere. Come out and be a part of it. We’re at the point where we want to play someone.”

In a pre-season interview, Coach Martin said the EHS football squad graduated four key offensive linemen and defensive linemen. However, he said he feels good about his returnees. Quarterback Kendall Abdur-Rahman should be one of the better signal callers in the state this season at his position. Abdur-Rahman, a sprinter in track and field, can run or pass and should accumulate high yardage in both categories this season. When he carries the ball Abdur-Rahman has explosive speed and is often in the secondary of an opponent before they know it.

The Tigers are also loaded at the running back position, receiver positions and have solid defensive backs and linebackers returning, Coach Martin said.

Leading the corps of running backs are Antonio Thigpen Jr., Dionte Rodgers and Justin Johnson. Rodgers has been a strongpoint in the backfield the past two seasons and Thigpen and Johnson both had big seasons in 2018.

Tigers’ receivers Lavontas Hairston and Chase Moore will likely be on the receiving end of many of Abdul-Rahman’s passing tosses.

Key defensive returnees are linebackers Jacob Morrissey, Eric Epenesa, defensive tackle Connor Hinterser and secondary members Jalen Cooper, Ethan Young and Hairston will be tough to beat. Other key defensive returnees are Ryan Strohmeier and Evan Ramierez.

“We will try to fill the holes and I feel good about our returnees,” Coach Martin said. “I feel good about our kids who have been in the fire and know what it takes to be successful. Alton and East St. Louis will be tough games and Belleville West is good every year. Our kids have worked hard in the weight room in the off season. This is probably one of the most mature teams I have had in a long time. We just have to try to get better, focus on the day to day and take one game at a time.”

