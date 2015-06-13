The Edwardsville Open Tennis Tournament, hosted by The EDGEBANK, appears to be a smash, despite some rain on Friday.

A total of 114 entries from all over the region, Southern Illinois and outside states turned out for the meet set for Friday through Sunday on Edwardsville tennis courts.

Director Dave Lipe, also the head Edwardsville High School boys and girls tennis coach, said the event should be “a great tournament.”

“The rain delayed things for an hour and a half,” Lipe said. “People were really patient and understanding that we can’t control the weather. We have people from all over. We have people from Southern Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin and other states.”

Lipe said he and other tourney organizers were most appreciative of The Edge Bank for hosting the tournament. He said Kent Weber and The EDGEBANK of Edwardsville always goes the extra mile in the event for the participants.

Tim Kopinski, an All-American from the University of Illinois, has returned to defend his individual title.

Play will resume early this morning and continue through the day and into Sunday with the finals.

Men's Open Doubles F (1) Guignon/Kopinski d. (2) Jesse/Matsuya 6-3; 6-3 SF (2) Jesse/Matsuya d. Harris/Stephens Wo (inj) SF (1) Guignon/Kopinski d. Argent/Race 7-6(1); 6-1 Q (2) Jesse/Matsuya d. Bunselmeyer/Bunselmeyer 6-1; 6-0 Consolation: CF Lesko/Wieland d. Owens/Owens 6-4; 6-2 CS Lesko/Wieland d. Purnell/Rhodes 6-1; 6-1 CS Owens/Owens d. Griesedieck/Nicolli Wo (pc) CQ Lesko/Wieland d. Essma/Hilton 6-4; 3-6; 10-8 All Men's Open Doubles Matches Women's Open Doubles F Abert/Cimarolli d. McGinnis/Morrissey 6-1; 6-3 SF Abert/Cimarolli d. Comley/Janulavich 4-6; 6-0; 10-2 SF McGinnis/Morrissey d. Molinari/Molinari 6-2; 6-0 Q Abert/Cimarolli d. Gass/Lopez 6-4; 6-2 Consolation: CF Comley/Janulavich d. Molinari/Molinari 6-0; 6-1 CS Comley/Janulavich d. Gass/Lopez Wo (pc) CS Molinari/Molinari d. Burke/Seitz Wo (pc) All Women's Open Doubles Matches Men's 35 Doubles F Hasara/Pearce d. Flatt/McKinney 6-4; 6-1 Men's Open Singles F (1) Tim Kopinski d. (6) Toshiki Matsuya 7-6(5)Def (cond) SF (6) Toshiki Matsuya d. brett carty 6-4; 2-6; 10-5 SF (1) Tim Kopinski d. (4) Ross Guignon 6-3; 4-6; 10-7 Q brett carty d. (5) Alexander Jesse 6-4; 2-6; 10-5 Consolation: CF Jordan Faulkenberg d. Griffin Smith 6-4; 6-3 CS Griffin Smith d. Logan Ware 6-2; 5-7; 10-8 CS Jordan Faulkenberg d. Ben Thompson 2-6; 7-5; 10-8 CQ Griffin Smith d. Ryan Bunselmeyer 9-7 Women's Open Singles F Caroline Claywell d. Sara Janulavich 6-2; 6-2 SF Caroline Claywell d. Kristin Schlueter 6-0; 6-1 SF Sara Janulavich d. Laurie Burke 6-4; 6-0 Q Article continues after sponsor message Caroline Claywell d. Jessica Molinari 6-0; 6-1 Consolation: CF Mallory Abert d. Jessica Molinari 6-3; 6-0 CS Jessica Molinari d. Jeannine Seitz 7-5; 6-4 CS Mallory Abert d. Claire Morrissey 6-1; 6-1 CQ Jeannine Seitz d. annie mcginnis 6-3; 6-0 Men's 35 Singles F (1) Joel Powless d. (2) Tim Hasara 6-2; 6-4 SF (2) Tim Hasara d. Paul Stuart 6-3; 6-4 SF (1) Joel Powless d. Ehtisham Akhter 4-6; 6-4; 10-6 Q Ehtisham Akhter d. Joseph Pearce 6-0; 6-0 Consolation: CF Paul Stuart d. Joseph Pearce 6-2; 6-3 All Men's 35 Singles Matches Men's 45 Singles F John Bunselmeyer d. Tim McKinney 6-0; 6-0 SF John Bunselmeyer d. James Rhodes 6-3; 6-1 SF Tim McKinney d. James Owens 7-6; 6-3 Consolation: CF James Rhodes d. James Owens 6-3; 6-1 All Men's 45 Singles Matches Mixed Open Doubles F (1) Adams/Kopinski d. King/McGinnis 6-3; 6-1 SF King/McGinnis d. (2) Cimarolli/Stuart 6-2; 6-1 SF (1) Adams/Kopinski d. Molinari/Wieland 6-0; 6-2 Q King/McGinnis d. Bott/Murphy 7-5; 6-2 All Mixed Open Doubles Matches NTRP Men's 3.5 Singles F Chris Cottone d. David Spitze 6-1; 6-4 SF David Spitze d. Jimmy Hendricks 6-3; 6-2 SF Chris Cottone d. Carson Ware 6-3; 6-3 Q Jimmy Hendricks d. William Harness 5-7; 6-0; 10-6 Consolation: CF Vincent Gass d. Michael Tang 6-7(2); 6-1; 10-8 CS Michael Tang d. William Harness Wo (pc) CS Vincent Gass d. Evan Kroeker 6-3; 6-1 CQ Michael Tang d. Anthony Zollo 7-5; 2-6; 10-8 All NTRP Men's 3.5 Singles Matches NTRP Men's 3.5 Doubles F Gass/MacAinsh d. Bequette/Ware 6-1; 6-2 SF Gass/MacAinsh d. Hendricks/Schmidt 6-2; 6-0 SF Bequette/Ware d. Sturley/Wagner 5-7; 7-5; 10-7 Consolation: CF Hendricks/Schmidt d. Sturley/Wagner 7-6(5); 7-5 All NTRP Men's 3.5 Doubles Matches

