EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Open tennis tournament opened with as expected some competitive tennis and an introduction of a presenting sponsor — TheBANK of Edwardsville.

Men’s and women’s singles action opened Friday night, and several of the top men’s players were showcased. Goodsports, The Market Basket and Annie’s Frozen Custard were other sponsors.

“It was a great day of tennis,” Edwardsville Open director Dave Lipe said. Lipe is also the head Edwardsville boys and girls tennis coach. “We are really thankful to our presenting sponsor, TheBANK of Edwardsville, to enable us to make this a positive fund-raising event. Obviously, this is a big deal for the Edwardsville Futures Tournament wild card.

“The tourney has attracted players from Chicago, Southern Illinois and Middle Illinois,” Lipe also said. “We have great players here who play on the University of Illinois team. Carson Haskins, last year’s champion, is the number two seed. So the field is a stacked and has a very difficult draw, men’s and women’s mixed. Tomorrow (Saturday) will be great tennis again, great weather, and great presenting sponsor and sponsors.”

Among the winners in the first round of the Open Men’s singles included Paul Stuart, who defeated Sam Biesterfeld 6-3, 6-0, Logan Pursell, who turned back Ryan Schnack 6-0, 6-0, and Kirk Schlueter, who defeated Riley Muren 7-6, 4-6, 6-4. Erik Weiler also advanced, winning by default over Louis Payne.

The Troy trio of Jordan, Dylan and Devan Faulkenberg also advanced. Jordan defeated Matt Miller 6-0, 6-0, while Dylan topped Will Harness 6-1, 6-0, and Devan defeated Kyle Shipman 6-1, 6-2. Seth Lipe, an Edwardsville state tennis qualifier, displayed talent in his match against top-seeded Aleksandar Kovacevic, but lost 6-0, 6-0.

The other top four seeds advanced easily to the second round. Haskins defeated Michael Lesko 6-0, 6-0, third seeded Vuk Budic got past Tyler Cissell 6-0, 6-1, and Austin Diehl, the fourth seed, stopped Cameron Randall 6-0, 6-1.

In the Women’s Open division, Edwardsville’s Aubrey Wagner lost to Ashley Bonine 6-1, 6-0, while Angela Reckelhoff of Troy fell to Rebecca McIssac 6-0, 6-3.

Play continues today at the Edwardsville tennis complex. Schlueter will team with Emily Cimarolli in the mixed doubles Satuday afternoon, while Stuart teams with Callaghan Adams in the event. Morgan Colbert will team up with Grace Desse in the Women’s Open doubles. The tournament concludes with championship matches on Sunday afternoon.

