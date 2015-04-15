Edwardsville’s baseball team won a nail biter over rival O’Fallon 2-1 in 11 innings on Tuesday night at Tom Pile Field in Edwardsville.

O’Fallon scored first in the first inning with a run and Edwardsville countered in the fourth inning to knot the game at 1-1.

The game stayed tied until the 11th inning when Edwardsville’s Mitchell Krebs cracked a two-out RBI single to right field, pushing the Tigers to the win.

Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser described the game as an “outstanding” pitching duel between the two teams.

“I can’t say enough about our players,” Funkhouser said. “They kept their heads in it.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The O’Fallon coach Jason Portz said it was a great game and both sides expect that in Southwestern Conference play.

“I happy with our effort,” he said.

Edwardsville is still unbeaten at 11-0 overall and 4-0 in league play. O’Fallon fell to 11-4 and 3-1.

Jake Garella was the winning pitcher for the Tigers.

More like this: