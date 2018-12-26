EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Neighbors organization is one to think about during the holiday season for the good it does in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon communities.

Edwardsville Neighbors has two major fundraisers each year and one - a Turkey Trot race - was just completed under the direction of Chad Opel. The race started and finished in the Lovejoy Library parking lot in the middle of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus.

The race included about 1,500 participants and has turned into a giant run every year with all proceeds to benefit Edwardsville Neighbors’ community projects.

The Taste of Edwardsville in the spring is the group’s other major fundraiser.

Since 2010, Edwardsville Neighbors has helped more than 100 families.

In 2009, Chad and Kathie Opel, along with their family organized the first annual Taste of Edwardsville as a standalone fundraiser benefiting the Greg Seibert Foundation after Chad’s own stepfather suffered a spinal stroke. After witnessing the event’s success, outpouring of generosity by the Edwardsville community and the difference it made for Chad’s own family, they were inspired and committed to make this an ongoing community effort — with the goal of helping other families in similar times of crisis.

By 2010, Edwardsville Neighbors was established as a certified 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Today, the organization works diligently to promote its services in the community and actively seek and accept nominations for families facing medical hardship within District 7. All fundraising events, community efforts, nomination and awards of assistance are overseen, reviewed and decided by an acting Board of Directors.

Opel, who loves the race and the work of Edwardsville Neighbors, said the race gets bigger each year.

“The race is always a nice start to Thanksgiving morning,” Opel said. “One-hundred percent of the profits go to Edwardsville Neighbors. Our mission is to help families or individuals in crisis situations. We do make a big difference in the community.”

