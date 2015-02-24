WHO: Edwardsville Neighbors in Need with support from their 25 main sponsors, 15 restaurants and three beverage providers.

WHAT: Seventh Annual Taste of Edwardsville Event



WHEN: Saturday, March 7, 2015, 7 – 11 p.m.

WHERE: Leclaire Room and the New American Funding Party Tent

N.O. Nelson Campus of Lewis and Clark Community College

600 Troy Rd.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

SIGNIFICANCE: The Taste of Edwardsville is a party like none other, with unlimited food provided by the finest local restaurants and chefs in Edwardsville; 1818 Chophouse, Bella Milano, Big Daddy’s, Brevan’s Patisserie, Chava’s, Cleveland-Heath, Mike Shannon’s Grill, Olive Oils and More, Peel Wood Fired Pizza, Robust Wine Bar, Social Gastropub, Teaspoons Café, Wang Gang, Wooden Nickel and Unkle Munkey’s. In addition, Global Brew Tap House & Lounge, Donnewald Distributing Company and Stur Restaurant & Lounge will provide signature cocktails and craft beers. There will be live music featuring Well Hungarians, as well as KSDK’s Sara Dayley as the emcee. Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on live and silent auction items.

All proceeds will benefit Edwardsville Neighbors in Need, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing temporary financial assistance to District 7 families for urgent needs due to unforeseen medical or emergency hardships.

The sponsors for this year include: New American Funding, Auffenberg Dealer Group of Illinois, Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard P.C., TorHoerman Law LLC, Gori Julian & Associates P.C., Mass Mutual Financial Group, Allison’s HOPE Foundation, Visionary Wealth Advisors, Donnewald Distributing Company, Dimond Bros., First Clover Leaf Bank, Simmons Hanly Conroy, St. Louis Rams, Bridwell Financial Group, Anderson Hospital, Bank of Springfield, Frye Chiropractic, Cassens, Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company, Dawson Logistics, Brickman Orthodontics, FlipSix Video, Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd., Chef’s Shoppe and Vine Floral Design.

