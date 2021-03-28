MEXICO, MO. - On March 5, 2021, Roger Shue, son of Loretta Driver of Edwardsville, Illinois, was officially inducted into the 132nd Missouri Military Academy (MMA) Corps of Cadets at the MMA Passing Through Ceremony.

The Passing Through Ceremony is a MMA tradition that officially welcomes new cadets into the corps following their successful completion of the Maroon Phase training, the cadet handbook test, and the Crucible. The handbook test consists of questions concerning MMA rules and regulations, the Honor Code, and Academy history and traditions.

The culminating event is the Crucible, a series of mental and physical challenges cadets must negotiate as individuals and as a team, with tasks such as a six-mile hike, a three-mile 16-obstacle trail run, a river crossing exercise and a team paintball challenge.

"The Crucible is about goal setting, teamwork, perseverance and building confidence - and I was extremely proud to watch our new cadets help and encourage each other, and most importantly never give up," said MMA President Brigadier General Richard V. Geraci, USA (Ret). "The Crucible is one of several, key MMA events that provide the foundation for building character, overcoming obstacles and for each cadet to really learn about himself. I know many of the boys have never been challenged to the degree we challenged them, and they and their families should be very proud of what they accomplished."

To signify his official entry into the corps, Shue was awarded and authorized to wear the coveted MMA hat brass that bears the MMA crest.

Missouri Military Academy is an all-male, college preparatory military boarding school with a diverse domestic and international student population. The Academy's rigorous program empowers young men to reach their potential as future college graduates, citizens of character, and leaders in their communities. MMA's 360? Education fosters academic excellence, a healthy lifestyle and physical development, leadership and life skills, positive character development, and personal motivation.

