The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business named Edwardsville native Joshua House as the recipient of the fall 2014 Enterprise Holdings Student Organization Leader of the Semester Award.

The scholarship is awarded to student leaders who participate in events, show a willingness to take on responsibility, promote innovative ideas and effectively involve others in the organization.

“Joshua has demonstrated an intense aspiration to learn and eager involvement in extracurricular activities,” said Andrea Hester, PhD, who nominated House. Hester is an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Management and Information Systems (CMIS) and faculty advisor for the Association of Information Technology Professionals (AITP).

A senior CMIS major, House is AITP’s vice president. Hester nominated House because of his outstanding performance, such as taking the initiative to build the relationship between the SIUE student chapter and the St. Louis AITP chapter.

Along with his AITP activities, House is enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard.

“I am appreciative of the business program at SIUE for many reasons,” House said. “Primarily, the CMIS program required classes I did not expect, which improved my general business knowledge. It allowed for the building of influential relationships, and as a whole, helped me grow professionally.”

The SIUE School of Business named Michael Costigan, PhD, professor and chair of the Department of Accounting, as the Enterprise Holdings Student Organization Advisor of the Semester Award.

The honor recognizes faculty who surpass the norm to help students succeed. Costigan serves as the faculty advisor for Beta Alpha Psi (BAP).

“Dr. Costigan’s depth of expertise and leadership that he brings to our chapter is pivotal to our success,” said BAP member Francis Bennett, who nominated Costigan.

Costigan’s open-door policy was one of the many reasons the BAP chapter voted unanimously to nominate him.

Enterprise Holdings, a primary supporter of the School of Business, has sponsored the Student Organization Leader of the Year Award since 2006 and initiated the Student Organization Advisor of the Semester Award last year.

“We look forward to continuing to partner with SIUE recognize students, student organizations and faculty for their outstanding work,” said Scott King, Enterprise Holdings representative.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. *The Princeton Review* lists SIUE as one of the top 296 business schools in the U.S. for the ninth-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management and marketing. More than 20,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

