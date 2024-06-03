STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,300 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.

Edwardsville native Madison Ruklic graduated with the Highest Honors.

