EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Municipal Band Kicks Off 139th Season with "Strike Up the Band" Concert in the Park

The Edwardsville Municipal Band is excited to announce the opening concert of its 139th season from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in City Park, Edwardsville. This season opener, themed "Strike Up the Band," promises a delightful evening for families and music enthusiasts alike.

The concert will feature a diverse selection of music, including "Selections from The Greatest Showman," "Alleluia! Laudamus Te," "Esprit de Corps," and "New York: 1927," among other pieces. The band, consisting of 63 talented musicians from throughout the area, showcases the rich musical talent of our community.

Join us every Thursday evening from June through August for a series of concerts that celebrate the joy of music. These performances are a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to gather, enjoy the summer evenings, and experience live music in a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Follow the Edwardsville Municipal Band on Facebook and Instagram for more information and updates. We look forward to seeing you at City Park for a season of memorable musical performances.

