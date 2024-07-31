EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band is excited to present "On Screen and Stage" on Thursday, August 1, at 8:00 PM. The event will take place at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand in City Park. Join us for an evening filled with musical masterpieces from both film and theater, celebrating the magic of storytelling through music.

This concert will feature a variety of iconic pieces, including thrilling and adventurous works by the renowned composer John Williams. Audiences can look forward to experiencing the essence of fantasy and excitement that these scores bring to life.

Concessions will be available, with proceeds benefiting the First Presbyterian Church of Edwardsville (FPCE). Come early, bring your friends and family, and enjoy a delightful night of music under the stars.

Follow the Edwardsville Municipal Band on Facebook and Instagram for more information and updates.