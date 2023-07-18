EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band is thrilled to announce its upcoming concert, "Jazz, Sing, and More," scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 20, at 8:00 PM on the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand at City Park. Under the direction of co-conductor Dr. Rubén Darío Gómez, the band pays homage to the legends of jazz and features an eclectic lineup of composers. From the unforgettable sound of Glenn Miller's big band hits to the timeless ragtime melodies of Scott Joplin, the audience will be transported on a nostalgic journey through the history of American music.

The concert will also include selections from the renowned Henry Mancini, whose cinematic compositions have left an indelible mark on the world of music. Furthermore, the infectious rhythms and energy of Miami Sound Machine will infuse the evening with a vibrant Latin flavor, bringing a touch of tropical heat to the park.

Concessions available during the event will directly benefit the Glen Ed Kiwanis. For more information about the Edwardsville Municipal Band and its upcoming events, please visit them on Facebook, Instagram, or on the City of Edwardsville website.

