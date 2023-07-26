EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band is excited to announce its upcoming concert, "From the Big Screen," taking place on Thursday, July 27, at 8:00 PM on the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand at City Park.

Under the baton of co-conductor Dr. John Korak, the Edwardsville Municipal Band will transport the audience into the captivating worlds of cinema as the band showcases themes from timeless classics such as Harry Potter, Jurassic World, Superman, and many more.

"We are thrilled to present a celebration of the indelible musical contributions that have graced our favorite films. The program is sure to resonate with audiences of all generations," said Mark Haun, trombone player and board member.

Concessions available during the event will directly benefit the ED of the PEO Sisterhood. For more information about the Edwardsville Municipal Band and its upcoming events, please visit them on Facebook, Instagram, or on the City of Edwardsville website.

