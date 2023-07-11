EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band is delighted to announce its upcoming concert, showcasing a blend of captivating melodies from diverse folk traditions around the world.

The concert will be held on the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand at City Park on Thursday, July 13 at 8 p.m. and is under the direction of Dr. Rubén Darío Gómez.

The band extends a warm invitation to all music enthusiasts, families, and friends to join them on a musical journey spanning continents, as they bring to life the rich and vibrant sounds of Greece, Russia, the United States, Columbia, and more.

Concessions available during the event will directly benefit the SIUE Suzuki Tour Group.

For more information about the Edwardsville Municipal Band and its upcoming events, please visit them on Facebook, Instagram, or on the City of Edwardsville website.

