EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band invites you to “Choose Joy” on Thursday, July 11, at 8 p.m. at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand in City Park. This concert includes a selection of lively marches, feel-good classics, and whimsical melodies that embody the spirit of joy and celebration.

Everyone is welcome to these free events, which offer a wonderful opportunity for families, friends, and neighbors to come together and enjoy an evening of music and celebration. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Concessions will be available, with proceeds benefiting the SIUE Suzuki Tour Group.

More information about the concerts and the Edwardsville Municipal Band can be found on their Facebook and Instagram pages.