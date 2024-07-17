EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band presents "Salute to Living Composers," a concert celebrating the creativity and passion of today's leading musical artists, at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand in City Park.

The evening's program promises a diverse selection of contemporary pieces, including "Olympic Spirit," "Arabian Dances," and "Cycle of the Werewolf," among many others. Each composition highlights the vibrant and dynamic nature of modern concert band music.

Article continues after sponsor message

A special highlight of the concert will be a trumpet feature composed by Dr. Kim Archer, a band member and esteemed faculty member at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE). This piece will showcase the talents of four trumpet players: Tom Bruce, Jaelyn Hudson, Matt Mossinghoff, and Steve Rigdon.

In addition to enjoying a night of outstanding music, concertgoers can support the community by purchasing concessions, with all proceeds benefiting the Glen Ed Kiwanis.

More information about the concerts and the Edwardsville Municipal Band can be found on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

More like this: