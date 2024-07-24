EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band invites you to an evening of music on Thursday, July 25, at 8:00 p.m. Join us at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand in City Park for a summer concert themed Just Dance, which will feature a selection of symphonic dances, offering a journey through a range of rhythmic and colorful compositions that celebrate the art of dance in its many forms. From lively and energetic works to elegant and expressive pieces, the program will showcase the rich traditions and diverse influences that define dance music for the concert stage.

The concert is free and open to everyone. Concessions will be available, with proceeds benefiting the Chapter Ed of PEO Sisterhood. Come enjoy a night of beautiful music and support a worthy cause.

