EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band invites the community to join in celebrating Independence Day with two special concerts featuring favorites like: The Battle Hymn of the Republic, America the Beautiful, America’s Finest, and the Stars and Stripes Forever. The first performance will take place on Thursday, July 4, at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand in City Park at 8 PM. The festivities will continue with a repeat performance on Saturday, July 6, at the American Legion, commencing at 7:30 PM as part of their Fireworks show.

Adding to the celebration, local performer, singer, and educator Caitlin Hadeler will join the band. Caitlin Hadeler’s participation promises to enhance the concerts with her vocal talent and community spirit.

Everyone is welcome to these free events, which offer a wonderful opportunity for families, friends, and neighbors to come together and enjoy an evening of music and celebration. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Concessions will be available on Thursday, with proceeds benefiting the Edwardsville Catholic School Band Boosters.

More information about the concerts and the Edwardsville Municipal Band can be found on their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Celebrate Independence Day with us and experience the joy of community and music!

