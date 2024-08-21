EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Municipal Band invites the community to join them for a special evening of music as they present their final concert of the season at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand in City Park. The performance, titled Audience Favorites, will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

This concert is particularly special as it features pieces chosen by the audience as their favorites from each week of the season. The program will include a variety of beloved selections, such as An Irish Rhapsody, Baby Elephant Walk, Earthdawn, Colonel Bogey, Glenn Miller in Concert, Olympic Spirit, Jurassic Park Soundtrack Highlights, Chicago, Kinetic Dances, Selections from The Greatest Showman, and the march classic Stars and Stripes Forever.

Article continues after sponsor message

The evening promises to be a celebration of community and shared musical experiences, offering something for everyone. Concessions will be available, with proceeds benefiting the Edwardsville High School Band Boosters.

As the summer concert series comes to a close, the Edwardsville Municipal Band looks forward to upcoming performances in the community. The band will participate in the Halloween Parade, the Veterans Day Parade, and will present a Holiday Concert on Dec. 1, 2024.

We encourage everyone to come out, enjoy the music, and celebrate the culmination of a wonderful season with your fellow community members. The event is free and open to the public. Follow the Edwardsville Municipal Band on Facebook and Instagram for more information and updates.

More like this: