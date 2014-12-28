Kyler Davis was a leader in the Tigers' Saturday night win in the State Farm Classic Tourney hosted by Normal, posting nine assists and directing the Edwardsville lineup from the point guard spot.

Edwardsville’s boys’ basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the State Farm Classic at Normal Saturday night, defeating Chicago Lawnsdale 66-61.

Kyler Davis led the Tigers’ attack dishing off nine assists and guiding the Edwardsville offense at point guard.

“Kyler is a good player,” Edwardsville coach Mike Waldo said. “He is an excellent playmaker and very valuable.”

Waldo described Chicago Lawnsdale as “very athletic.”

“Defensively, we made some good stops,” Waldo said. “I thought it was our best game of the year for our team. We definitely had two very competitive games to start.”

A.J. Epenesa had 21 points for the Tigers on Saturday; Oliver Stephen added 17 points and Mark Smith 16 points.

The Tigers play at 6 p.m. Monday against Normal at Illinois Wesleyan.

