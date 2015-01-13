Tyler Hinterser and Tyler Schaeffer both scored twice as Edwardsville ran its Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association record to 15-0 in a 6-2 win over Triad at East Alton Ice Rink Monday night.

Hinterser scored both goals in the opening period, taking his total to 31 goals on the season. Nick Tyczka and Jake Aurilio also added goals for the Tigers.

The Knights had goals from Blake Takmajian and Joe Gruber.

Edwardsville coach Jason Walker said the game was closer than the score indicated.

“We got off to a good start,” he said. “Triad is a really good team. It was our senior night and our seniors had an extra jump in their step. We have 13 seniors on our roster.”

The seniors have been extremely successful for Edwardsville, Walker said.

“They are a special group,” he said. “Since they started, we have won the league championship three years in a row. They have helped build a great culture for our team for years to come.”

Walker said he was glad to recognize the seniors, but also sad because he has coached them since they were in eighth grade.

“We have a lot of good kids,” he said. “The program has really grown. We will miss these seniors, but there are guys ready to step up into the next role.”

Edwardsville plays against East Alton at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The Tigers have an unblemished 15-0 overall record. After this week, the team will take a week off before concluding the season and starting playoffs.

