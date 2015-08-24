EDWARDSVILLE - I took up running as a way to improve my health and to achieve long term goals I set for myself (which is sometimes difficult to do when raising three kids).

Since Fall 2012, I’ve completed eight half marathons and two full marathons while running with my husband for the majority of them. I’ve started to pull my other family members into my running obsession, and want to show them how running can help them keep a healthy lifestyle.

This year, I’m starting to include charitable fundraising as an additional focus to my running in order to help people and causes that are close to my heart. Currently, I’m raising money to run the 2015 TCS New York City Marathon in celebration of our son Wesley, who was diagnosed with Autism in 2010 when he was in pre-kindergarden.

I see no better long term goal than to focus my running efforts to raise awareness and donations towards a great organization like Autism Speaks that can hopefully help my son as he grows up with Autism.

Since his diagnosis, our entire family has had to deal with the daily struggles Wes has with his Autism. From learning to control his emotions, dealing with large crowds, and the delays in his speech and reading, Wes has had a difficult time growing up but has always handled it with a big smile and a curiosity to learn and improve.

He has made incredible strides this year, and has adjusted well to a new school with the help of his family and his great school support network. His teachers benefit from the research and support that Autism Speaks provides! Please help us support Autism Speaks, and make a difference for autistic children like Wesley. Autism Speaks is dedicated to funding global biomedical research into the causes, prevention, treatments and a possible cure for autism.

How to donate: - Call 618-334-8985

Email: janastone2000@yahoo.com

Web: http://goo.gl/E6h3gh

