EDWARDSVILLE - Saturday night Feb. 6th, Edwardsville Moose Lodge will be holding a Family Feud night to benefit the lodge. Guest host for the evening will be Billy Greenwood from KLOU 103.3!

Advance studio audience tickets will be available at the lodge or from any officer.

Tickets will be $10 each and include light dinner fare and a complimentary after dinner cocktail, plus a “member pricing” cash bar & attendance prizes. Any member attending will have a chance to win dues for a year!

Reserved tables for groups of 8 or more.

This event is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and a membership information table will be available for anyone that may be interested.

Doors open at 6:30, light dinner served at 7:00, Family Feud starts at 8:00.

There will be a maximum of 6 – five person teams. Players must have purchased a ticket and pay an extra $5 ($25 per team). Teams register on a first come first served basis when their tickets are purchased at the lodge (Tue.- Thursday from 4:00 til close, Friday from noon til close), lodge member teams will take priority. Non-members may buzz in for their ticket purchases but may not stay in the social quarters unless they are a member invited guest.

The Edwardsville Moose Lodge is located at 7371 Marine Road (IL. Rt. 143) in Edwardsville.

Call 618-656-5051 anytime after 4:00 for more information, and stop in for ticket purchases.

