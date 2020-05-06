EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Moose Lodge 1561 at 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville, will provide free hot meals to all front-line and essential workers or people in need starting at noon Saturday, May 9, until they run out of food.

Governor of the Moose Lodge Jim Acra said: “We are hoping to make more than 600 meals for people in need, front-line workers or whoever might need a meal at this time.”

Acra continued and said the group will be serving fried chicken, fried fish, roast beef and corn beef with sides.

“Call your order in ahead of time at (618) 656-5061,” he said. “We will have a dedicated pick up area, just pull up and we will bring it out to you. If you can’t get out, let us know and we will deliver it to you.”

Acra said the Moose is a not-for-profit fraternal organization that supports seniors and underpriviledged children.

"Our freezers were full when the COVID-19 Pandemic hit in the middle of Lent and we thought it would be OK for a few weeks, but then we decided we had all this food and why not let's cook it all up and give it away to front-line and essential workers and those who need it?," Acra added. "We reached out to churches and different organziations to let people know. We have a lot of volunteers set to help."

He closed by saying: "There is a gap to be filled and we thought this was something we could do what we to help."

