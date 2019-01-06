NORMAL COMMUNITY WEST 49, EDWARDSVILLE 27: In the Highland Shootout curtain raiser, Normal Community West reeled off 13 straight points after Edwardsville scored the opening basket, and never looked back as the Wildcats defeated the Tigers.

Carson Camp led West with 12 points, while Cole Hernandez added 10 for the Wildcats. Nic Hemken led Edwardsville with eight points, and Jaylon Tuggle chipped in with six.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville is now 3-11 on the season.

Edwardsville head coach Dustin Battas: "We knew they were going to play their zone. We are just struggling, two for 23 from three. It is hard if you can't score around the rim and missing threes. It is hard to manufacture baskets that way. A credit to our guys, we had practice at 7:45 a.m. this morning and really executed things well in practice. Normal Community West is a good team. I was proud of our guys' effort."

More like this: