PEORIA - Edwardsville’s girls faced some tough competition in Saturday’s IHSA State Cross Country Meet at Peoria.

Edwardsville’s girls were 24th out of 25 in the IHSA state race.

Coach George Patrylak said the girls race started dramatically fast and the Tigers' Abby Korak was in contention for All-State, when she started to have physical difficulties.

Korak, the Tigers’ top female runner, received some medical attention after her race and struggled at the end, Coach Partylak said. The coach said he was glad she was OK, but for a moment it was scary watching her.

The Tigers' Maddie Miller followed Korak with a time of 18:09.40. Hannah Stuart had a time of 18:28.80, Elise Krone at 19:12.53, Makenna Lueking at 19:17.22, Emiley England at 19:19.97 and Kiara Delgado at 19:48.88.

Edwardsville advanced from Quincy Sectional

Edwardsville’s girls advanced to state from the Quincy Sectional, finishing with 110 points, behind arch rival O’Fallon, who posted 86 points.

Korak finished seventh in the sectional to advance. Hannah Stuart was 21st in 18:56 and Maddie Miller was 29th with a time of 19:14.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

