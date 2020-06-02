EDWARDSVILLE - City of Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton said he is glad to see the outside seating for restaurants open in the state and also for community parks to be opened.

He said he wishes the community could go to indoor seating but knows that it will take some time with tables six feet apart. He said the opening of parks is exciting so kids can be active again, exercising and enjoying the sunshine.

“The city is doing whatever it can to accommodate the restaurant with their outdoor seating,” he said. “We have 102 restaurants in our community and that is one-sixth of our businesses. It has been hard with Edison’s and the movie theater shut down.”

Big Daddy’s in Edwardsville has been extremely busy with its immense outside parking since the opening last week. Tables are spaced out with an extended patio. Foundry Public House, Global Brew, the Stagger Inn, Planet Fitness, Cleveland Heath, and Global Brew have all been reported very busy with outdoor seating and curbside service. The Back Bar in Edwardsville hasn't opened yet, but posted on its Facebook page that it misses its customers and "looks forward to seeing them soon."

Tim Earley of Stagger Inn in Edwardsville summed things up for the others: “It is phenomenal to be back in business.”

