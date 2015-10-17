ALTON - The tough work of the 2015 girls tennis season is finally paying off for several area teams.

After Friday and Saturday’s IHSA Girls Tennis Sectional at Alton High School, the best of the best set their goals for State Championships in northern Illinois beginning next Thursday, Oct. 23 through Saturday, Oct. 25.

During the first day's sessions, the teams separated between Alton High School's tennis courts for doubles matches and Lewis and Clark Community College's courts for singles. After the singles matches concluded, the girls and their coaches made their way back to the high school to conclude the event for the day.

At 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, the girls headed back to AHS to conclude the sectionals.

Edwardsville High School’s girls were on fire throughout the day. Senior Callaghan Adams and freshman Natalie Karibian took first and second place, respectively in their singles matches over the sectional. Junior Morgan Colbert and her doubles partner sophomore Grace Desse snagged first in their group. Juniors Maria Mezo and Mackenzie Cadagin will also represent Edwardsville at state with their doubles team as they placed second.

Edwardsville tennis coach Dave Lipe said it was a “perfect day” on Saturday with the team capturing its 19th consecutive sectional girls tennis title, qualifying his kids to state and Adams winning her fourth consecutive sectional singles title.

“From top to bottom in singles and doubles, everybody came through,” Lipe said. “Everyone played well. I was really proud of the way the kids played today.”

Lipe added that Callaghan’s four consecutive sectional singles title is an extraordinary accomplishment.

“It is the first time in our tennis program for boys or girls that anyone has won the sectional four consecutive times,” he said. “She had a good day and we are looking forward to state next week for all the girls.”

Marquette Catholic High School’s sophomore Shelby Jones secured her spot at state with two 6-1s, 6-2, 6-7 and 2-6. Marquette’s doubles team consisting of seniors Elena Gable and Laura Moore grasped the fourth place spot and will advance to state as well (6-2, 6-0, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3).

Jersey Community High School will also send a doubles team to state. Third place in their group, Juniors Ashton Tewell and Anne Snyders will head to northern Illinois to represent the Panthers next weekend (6-1, 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 3-6).

Roxana High School junior Sydney Owsley will represent the Shells in state after two great 6-0 matches. After facing Jones of Marquette, her determination solidified her fourth place qualification.

