TRIAD - Edwardsville’s Abby Korac and Elsie Krone ran neck and neck in the large school Madison County race on Tuesday, finishing one-two with times of 20:02.45 and 20:16.75. Hannah Stuart was third in 20:21.60 and Emiley England in sixth (20:45.0).

Riley Vickrey of Marquette Catholic raced to a victory in the girls three-mile race with a time of 21:18, followed by two Roxana girls - Janelynn Wirth (21:29.61); Jennifer Palen (22:39.34); Civic Memorial’s Zoey Lewis (23:22.83); then Roxana’s Lette Palen (24:07.01); and Roxana’s Victoria Tarpley and Metro East Lutheran’s Olivia Thoelke (24:49.51); Civic Memorial’s Ryane Clendenny (24:51.57); Marquette’s Madelyn Smith (25:07.52); and Roxana’s Jaidyn Peebles (25:23.37); Roxana’s Elizabeth Ruvalcaba (25:45.62); and Father McGivney Catholic’s Mira McAtee (26:02.07).

Roxana won the Small Schools team crown with a 20, followed by CM (47); and MELHS (60).

Edwardsville won the large school division with a 15. The remaining teams had four finishers or next, but Alton was first on that list.

Edwardsville head coach George Patrylak said his top runners once again kept a strong pace.

“We ran a pretty solid group of girls today,” the coach said. “Krone and England ran their better races of the season. Highland and Triad both have solid girls teams. We tried to let some of the other teams dictate the pace the first mile and a half, then our girls started to separate from them.”

