Edwardsville Marching Tigers lead outstanding group of 26 bands in Tiger Ambush Classic
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School’s Marching Tigers will perform at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Tiger Field.
The first band will step off in competition at 1 p.m. on Saturday and the Tigers will provide the concluding performance.
Edwardsville High School Marching Band director Marvin Battle said the Tiger Ambush is the second largest fund-raising event for the band.
“The Tiger Ambush Classic accounts for 1/3 of the total amount of money raised each year by the Band Boosters," he said.
These are important Tiger Ambush Classic Facts:
26 high school marching bands from Illinois and Missouri will compete in 4 classes
Competition starts at 1:00 pm
District 7 Sports Complex @ 6161 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville
Tickets - $8 adults; $5 seniors & students (cash only)
Concessions available.
Facebook page: Tiger Ambush Classic
