EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School’s Marching Tigers will perform at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Tiger Field.

The first band will step off in competition at 1 p.m. on Saturday and the Tigers will provide the concluding performance.

Edwardsville High School Marching Band director Marvin Battle said the Tiger Ambush is the second largest fund-raising event for the band.

“The Tiger Ambush Classic accounts for 1/3 of the total amount of money raised each year by the Band Boosters," he said.