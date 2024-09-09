O’FALLON — The Edwardsville Marching Tigers showcased their talent at the Metro East Marching Classic on Saturday night, Sept. 7, 2024, at O’Fallon Township High School, premiering their show, "Origins of E’vil." The performance earned them sweeping victories in multiple categories.

The Marching Tigers won the caption awards for Best Music, Best Visual Performance, and Best General Effect. Their outstanding performance led them to secure First Place in Class 4A and the prestigious title of 2024 MEMC Grand Champions.

"We are proud to win First Place in Class 4A, and to be named the 2024 MEMC Grand Champions," the group stated.

The Metro East Marching Classic is an annual event that brings together high school marching bands from across the region to compete and showcase their musical and visual performances.

This year, the Edwardsville Marching Tigers’ triumph at the competition highlighted their dedication and skill in the field of marching band performance.

