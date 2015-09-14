EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School marching band tuned up for this week’s Tiger Ambush Classic Friday night at halftime of the EHS-Collinsville game in Edwardsville.

The band appeared sharp and ready for the Fifth Annual Tiger Ambush that is set for Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Edwardsville High School football field.

Article continues after sponsor message

First-, second- and third-place trophies will be awarded in each classification of the contest, and awards for outstanding percussion in class, outstanding color guard, outstanding music, outstanding general effect and the overall grand champion (regardless of size).

More information will come in a preview later in the week.

More like this: