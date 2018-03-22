EAST ST. LOUIS - An Edwardsville man has entered a guilty plea to two bank robberies.

On March 22, 2018, Marcus J. Thornton, 37, of Edwardsville, pled guilty in federal district court, in East St. Louis, to two counts of bank robbery, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Donald S. Boyce, announced.

Thornton faces a prison term of up to 40 years, a fine of up to $500,000, a minimum of five years of supervised release after his prison term, and an amount of restitution that is yet to be determined.

Court proceedings revealed that on October 13, 2016, Thornton entered the Regions Bank located at 107 E. Schuetz Street, Lebanon, Illinois, brandished a silver and black semi-automatic handgun, and demanded money from bank tellers. Thornton took a total of $13,710.90 in United States currency before fleeing in a vehicle.

Court proceedings also revealed that on February 9, 2017, Thornton entered the U.S. Bank located at 400 South Lincoln Avenue, O’Fallon, Illinois, brandished a silver and black semi-automatic handgun, and demanded money from bank tellers. Bank tellers gave $10,720 in United States currency to Thornton, who then put the currency into a white plastic bag, and fled in a vehicle.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Daniel T. Kapsak and James G. Piper, Jr..

