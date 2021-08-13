EDWARDSVILLE - Jordan M. Williams, 26, of the 800 block of Klein Avenue, Edwardsville, was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly spit in the face of an Edwardsville police officer and possessed more than 15 grams of tramadol, a prescription pain reliever. Bail was set at $50,000.

ALTON - Four people were charged Thursday with mob action for pushing two people down and punching them.

Charged are Brooklyn T. Ellison, 21, of the 3900 block of Hawthorne Avenue, Alton; Kim W. Savage, 65, of the 3000 block of Watalee Avenue, Alton; Jessica E. Kennedy, 29, of the 2600 block of Hillcrest Avenue, Alton; and Vincent J. Clark Sr., 39, of the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, Alton. Bail for each suspect is $20,000.

EDWARDSVILLE - Tomas L. Baskin, 20, of St. Louis, was charged Thursday with felony theft and forgery.

He allegedly took a Play Station 5 from another man March 3. He is also accused of possessing non-counterfeit $100 bills. Bail was set and $20,000.

