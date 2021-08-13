Edwardsville Man Faces Aggravated Battery Involving Officer Charge, 4 In Alton Arrested, St. Louis Man Charged With Theft, Forgery
EDWARDSVILLE - Jordan M. Williams, 26, of the 800 block of Klein Avenue, Edwardsville, was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
He allegedly spit in the face of an Edwardsville police officer and possessed more than 15 grams of tramadol, a prescription pain reliever. Bail was set at $50,000.
ALTON - Four people were charged Thursday with mob action for pushing two people down and punching them.
Charged are Brooklyn T. Ellison, 21, of the 3900 block of Hawthorne Avenue, Alton; Kim W. Savage, 65, of the 3000 block of Watalee Avenue, Alton; Jessica E. Kennedy, 29, of the 2600 block of Hillcrest Avenue, Alton; and Vincent J. Clark Sr., 39, of the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, Alton. Bail for each suspect is $20,000.
EDWARDSVILLE - Tomas L. Baskin, 20, of St. Louis, was charged Thursday with felony theft and forgery.
He allegedly took a Play Station 5 from another man March 3. He is also accused of possessing non-counterfeit $100 bills. Bail was set and $20,000.
