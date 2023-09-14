EDWARDSVILLE - Charges have been issued in an alleged distribution of child pornography case investigated by the Edwardsville Police Department and the Madison County State's Attorney's Office has issued serious charges.

The City of Edwardsville released the following information Thursday afternoon:

"On December 20th, 2022, the Edwardsville Police Department received information from the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) alleging that a resident of Edwardsville was involved in the distribution of child pornography. The Edwardsville Police Department initiated an investigation into the allegation. The subsequent investigation led to the suspect, Connor J. Bazzell M/W, 24 years of age.

"On September 13, 2023, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office issued criminal information on Bazzell for the following offenses:

COUNT 1 – Child Pornography, a class X felony

COUNT 2 – Child Pornography, a class X felony

COUNT 3 - Child Pornography, a class X felony

COUNT 4 - Child Pornography, a class X felony

COUNT 5 - Child Pornography, a class 2 felony

COUNT 6 - Child Pornography, a class 2 felony

Bazzell’s bond was set at $500,000. Bazzell turned himself in on September 14, 2023, and was released after posting bond.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

