EDWARDSVILLE - The Illinois State Police is investigating a three-vehicle traffic crash that took place at 1:34 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, with injuries on Interstate-55 northbound at Milepost 23, Edwardsville in Madison County.

Curt A. Kruckerberg, a 58-year-old male from Edwardsville, was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

What: Three-Vehicle Injury Crash

Where: Interstate 55 northbound at Milepost 23, Edwardsville, Madison County

When: August 20, 2020 at 1:34 P.M.

Vehicles:

Unit 1 – White 2018 International truck tractor semi-trailer

Unit 2 – Pickup truck pulling a trailer

Unit 3 – Silver Ford Fusion

Drivers: Unit 1 – Guy M. Lang, a 53 year old male from Wauwatosa, WI – Refused medical attention.

Unit 2 – Kruckerberg from Edwardsville, IL.

Unit 3 – Jennifer E. Toprani, a 56 year old female from Gillespie, IL – Refused medical attention.

Preliminary ISP Report:

Unit 2 was disabled on the left shoulder of Interstate 55 northbound at Milepost 23. The driver of unit 2 was out of the vehicle and between unit 2 and the trailer of unit 2. Unit 1 was in the right lane. As the driver of unit 1 changed lanes to the left unit 1 side swiped unit 2 and also struck the driver of the unit 2. Unit 1 swerved, overcorrected and then overturned. Unit 3 was directly behind unit 1 and was damaged from the flying debris of the crash.

The driver of unit 2 was airlifted to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The drivers of unit 1 and unit 3 refused medical attention. One lane of Interstate 55 northbound is still shut down for cleanup and recovery. No further information will be disseminated at this time.

Charges: The driver of unit 1 was cited for Scott’s Law (Disabled Vehicle) and Improper Lane Use.



All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

