Edwardsville loses close one to Collinsville 40-37
Edwardsville’s boys lost a heartbreaker to Colllinsville on Tuesday night 40-37 on a last-second shot by Collinsville’s Ronnie Midgett to win the game.
Midgett led all scorers with 17 points.
A.J. Epenesa had 10 points to lead Edwardsville. Kyler Davis had eight points; Dan Marinko, Mark Smith and Oliver Stephen all contributed five points. Jordan Harris and Kendall Edmond rounded out Edwardsville’s scoring with three points apiece.
Edwardsville falls to 15-9 overall; 6-5 in the Southwestern Conference. Collinsville improves to 16-11 overall; 5-6 in the Southwestern Conference.
Edwardsville returns home Friday night against arch-rival Alton.