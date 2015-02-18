Edwardsville’s boys lost a heartbreaker to Colllinsville on Tuesday night 40-37 on a last-second shot by Collinsville’s Ronnie Midgett to win the game.

Midgett led all scorers with 17 points.

A.J. Epenesa had 10 points to lead Edwardsville. Kyler Davis had eight points; Dan Marinko, Mark Smith and Oliver Stephen all contributed five points. Jordan Harris and Kendall Edmond rounded out Edwardsville’s scoring with three points apiece.

Edwardsville falls to 15-9 overall; 6-5 in the Southwestern Conference. Collinsville improves to 16-11 overall; 5-6 in the Southwestern Conference.

Edwardsville returns home Friday night against arch-rival Alton.