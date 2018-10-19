EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville (5-3 overall, 4-1 in the conference) will be looking to officially clinch a playoff spot when they travel to Collinsville (3-5, 2-3) tonight in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Kahok Stadium. Meanwhile, Alton (5-3, 3-2) will also try to do the same when they host conference champion East St. Louis (6-2, 5-0) at Public School Stadium, also in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

In the independent schools, Metro-East Lutheran (2-5) is at home to Farmer City Blue Ridge (2-6), while Granite City (4-4) looks to become playoff-eligible for the first time since 2011 when they travel to Galesburg (1-7) in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

The Tigers are coming off a big 37-6 win over Belleville West last week, while the Kahoks got past Belleville East 28-26.

The Edwardsville backfield trio of quarterback Kendal Abdur-Rahman and running backs Justin Johnson, Jr. and Dionte Rodgers continue to pile up the rushing yardage against opposing defenses. Going into tonight’s game, Abdur-Rahman has 88 carries for 785 yards and 13 touchdowns, while Johnson has carried 104 times for 618 yards and nine touchdowns. Rodgers has chipped in with 26 carries for 195 yards and three touchdowns.

Article continues after sponsor message

Abdur-Rahman also has 18 completions in 44 passing attempts for 378 yards and eight touchdowns. His receiving corps is led by Rodgers, with 14 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns, while Johnson has nine catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. Lavontas Hairston has caught six balls for 107 yards and two touchdowns, while Jack Cooper has three catches for 27 yards on the season.

Defensively, Ryan Strohmeier is the team’s leading tackler with 34 solos and 26 assists on the season, along with three sacks, an interception for a touchdown and a fumble recovery. Jacob Morrissey is next with 33 solos and 29 assists, while Adam Foster has 20 solos and 15 assists. Ethan Young has four interceptions for the Tigers along with a fumble recovery, while Rodgers has five picks on the season.

The Kahoks are led by quarterback Chris Ciri, who’s 97 of 173 passing for 1,158 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s also ran 57 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Jayden Nabors is Collinsville’s leading rusher, with 131 carries for 518 yards and five touchdowns. Kameron Sloan is next with 23 runs for 154 yards and two touchdowns, while Kyler Williams has 99 carries for 393 yards and a touchdown.

The receivers are led by Jake Holten, with 24 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns, while Sloan has 16 catches for 242 yards and a touchdown. Ron Woods has caught 25 balls for 320 yards and three touchdowns, while Malcolm Burns has 22 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns.

Holten is the team’s leading tackler on defense with 47 solos and 17 assists to go with both a fumble recovery and interception. Donte Williams is next with 34 solos, 14 assists and three sacks along with a fumble recovery, while Gabriel Miller has 27 solos and four assists. Damien Clark has the Kahoks’ only other interception on the season.

More like this: