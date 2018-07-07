EDWARDSVILLE POST 199 12, NEW ATHENS 0 (5 INNINGS): Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 got out of the gates quickly and went on to score a 12-0, five-inning Illinois District 22 win over New Athens on the road Friday evening.

The win put Post 199 at 19-5 overall for the summer and 10-1 in District 22 play; New Athens fell to 3-11 overall, 2-6 in the district.

Brandon Hampton got the win for Post 199, conceding just one hit in the game; Joel Quirin, Chase Gockel, Reid Hendrickson and Nick Yates each had a pair of hits for Edwardsville in the game and Mikey Hampton had three RBIs to pace Post 199.

Edwardsville takes on Lincoln today and Harrisburg Sunday at Alton High’s Redbird Field; both games begin at noon, with Alton Post 126 playing both teams this weekend at 3 p.m. both days.

MACOMB 1, EDWARDSVILLE UNDER-17s 0: A second-inning run was all Macomb needed to defeat Edwardsville’s under-17 summer team 1-0 Friday morning in their opening game of the Diamond Sports Promotions Top Collegiate Invitational tournament at O’Neill Park in Bloomington.

The under-17 Tigers fell to 13-8 on the summer with the loss.

The Tigers did not have a hit in the game; Grayson Slagle conceded only two hits in the loss for EHS, going the distance.

The Under-17 Tigers meet up with the Illinois Hawks at 9 a.m. today at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington and the Central Illinois Outlaws at 4 p.m. today at Eureka College as group play continues in the tournament; the tournament runs through Sunday, with the final set for 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Duffy Bass Field on the Illinois State campus.

The EHS under-15 team is also taking part in the tournament’s under-16 division; the Tigers opened with a 1-1 draw with the Batavia Bandits Thursday afternoon at O’Neill Park and had a 2-2 draw with the Central Illinois Revolution at Tri-Valley High School Friday morning before scoring an 11-5 win over BNBA Gold Friday afternoon at Normal West High.

The under-15s meet up with the DTA Wildcats at Duffy Bass Field on the Illinois State campus at 2 p.m. today to finish group play; elimination play will take place Sunday, with the final set for 3:15 p.m. Sunday at Duffy Bass Field.

