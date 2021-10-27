GRANITE CITY - Edwarsdsville's girls' volleyball team jumped out to an early lead in the first set, then never looked back as the Tigers advanced to the final by defeating host Granite City 25-14, 25-11 in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 4A regional tournament Tuesday evening at Granite City's Memorial Gym.

The most important accomplishment of the evening was that the Tigers were able to get everyone into the match, see playing time and pick up very valuable experience that will come in handy should the team make a deep run into the playoffs.

"It was a great night for us," said Edwardsville head coach Heather Ohlau. "We were able to get the first postseason match jitters out, the opportunity to get several players some experience and the more experience we have, the more confident the girls will play. We played a very clean game, mistakes were few, we got into a very good rhythm and we were able to finish plays."

It was a great match from start to finish for the Tigers to get their postseason underway after another successful regular season, and now, Edwardsville moves along to the final against the Maroons.

"Everyone played great, and now, we look ahead to West on Thursday," Ohlau said.

Sydney Davis led the Tigers with 12 points, including two aces, while Lexie Griffin had seven points, Jada Hall had a pair of blocks, with one being solo, Sydney Harris had four kills, while Griffin and Hall had three each and Gabby Saye had one, Griffin had 19 assists and Kaitlyn Conway had five digs, with both Griffin and Saye each had three.

The Tigers are now 29-7 and faces West, a 25-15, 25-5 winner over Alton in the second semifinal, in the final Thursday night starting at 6 p.m. The Maroons were the only team to take a set over the Tigers in the conference season, doing so in a tough three-set win for Edwardsville last Thursday at Lucco-Jackson Gym. Ohlau is expecting a tough match against West in the final.

"I expect them to have a tough, scrappy defense that'll keep plays alive," Ohlau said, "so we'll have to be on our toes if we want to move on to the sectional. I think when we get to the regional championship, all the matches are good."

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

