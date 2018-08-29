WOOD RIVER/FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - The Southwestern Conference held the first of two league golf tournaments Monday morning, the girls’ first round played at Belk Park in Wood River and the boys’ first round at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights.

Edwardsville led both tournaments after the first round was completed; the second rounds will be held Sept. 25 at Far Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville for the girls and Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville for the boys.

The girls opening round was played on the par-72, 6,861-yard layout at Belk Park while the boys played on Stonewolf’s par-72, 6,471-yard course.

Edwardsville’s girls carded a team 329 to take a one-stroke lead on O’Fallon going into the second round, followed by Belleville East (369), Alton (388), Belleville West (392) and Collinsville (414). Riley Lewis and Grace Daech each had 6-over 78s to lead the Tigers on the day, with Sydney Sahuri firing a 13-over 85 and Jessica Benson turning in a 16-over 88 on the day for EHS.

Alton’s Jenna Fleming led the Redbirds with a 22-over 94 on the day, followed by Mariah Bolling (98), Riley Kenney (99) and Natalie Messinger (101); O’Fallon’s Brianna McMinn shot a 5-under 67 to take the individual lead heading into the second round next month.

On the boy's side, the Tigers, led by a 4-over 76 from Parker Griffiths, took the first-round team lead with a 311; O’Fallon trails the Tigers at 321, followed by Belleville East (360), Collinsville (372), Belleville West (398) and Alton (414).

Hayden Moore turned in a 5-over 77 for EHS on the day, followed by Blake Burris, Nate Frey (each had 7-over 79s), Trevor Laub (8-over 80), Aaron Young (9-over 91), Zach Trimpe (10-over 82) and Ben Patterson (13-over 85). The Redbirds were led by Dylan Lahue’s 25-over 97, with Clayton Pilger (99), Aiden Keshner (106), Tyler Hazelwood (112), Austin Olson (118) and Chase Alford (132) following Lahue. The Panthers’ Logan Lowery took the individual lead after turning in a 3-over 75 on the day.

