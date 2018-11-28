Edwardsville JV cheer team brings home top honor in Alton Invitational Medium Division Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Edwardsville Junior Varsity Cheerleading team competed at the Alton Invitational at Alton High School on Sunday, Nov., 25, 2018. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! The Edwardsville JV team received first place in the Medium Junior Varsity Division and qualified to compete at the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association, ICCA, State Championships on January 5-6, 2019 at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Illinois. Print Version Submit a News Tip