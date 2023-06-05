BLOOMINGTON - Lucas Huebner drove in two runs in the first inning to give Edwardsville an early lead, then went ahead 4-0 in the second, while starting pitcher Logan Geggus threw six innings, allowing two runs on only three hits and striking out six as the Tigers defeated Oswego East 5-2 in the iHSA Class 4A super-sectional game at Illinois Wesleyan University's Horenberger Field in Bloomington.

Geggus went to 10-0 on the season in a dominant performance that sent the defending champion Tigers to state for the second consecutive year. Edwardsville won the Class 4A crown last year, winning over Mundelein 4-3 in the 2022 final.

"Logan Geggus was outstanding for us on the mound," said Tigers' head coach Tim Funkhouser, who won his 801st career game, having reached 800 in the sectional final win over Minooka Saturday morning 3-2. "He attacked the zone for six innings pitched, three hits and one earned run. Andrew Hendrickson looked great getting the save, including an outstanding play from center fielder Joe Chiarodo tracking a ball down."

Although the Tigers stranded 14 men on base in the game, Riley Iffrig went three-for-three in the game, while Huebner's two-run single gave Edwardsville the momentum they would need to take the win and advance.

The Tigers went ahead in the bottom of the first on Huebner's first-inning single with two out, scoring both Drew Frese and Caeleb Copeland to give Edwardsville a 2-0 lead. The Tigers then doubled the lead to 4-0 in the second as both Iffrig and Copeland singled home runs. In the fourth, Kayden Jennings was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force home another run that made the score 5-0.

A two-run double by Eric Lewis in the fifth cut the Tiger lead to 5-2 and had a chance to cut the lead further, but Geggus got out of the jam with a ground out to end the inning. Hendrickson then came in the game in the seventh and retired the Wolves in order, with Chiarodo making a big catch in center for the first out, then struck out the final batter looking to give Edwardsville the win and the berth in the state finals.

Iffrig had three hits and an RBI for the Tigers, while Huebner had a hit and drove in two runs, both Copeland and Jennings had a hit and RBI each, and Chiarodo and Hendrickson also had hits.

Oswego East ends its season at 23-12, while the Tigers are now 31-9 and will play in the first semifinal Friday afternoon against Elmhurst York, who took a 5-0 win over Rockton Hononegah in the Kane County Cougars super-sectional in Geneva, at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet, the home of the Frontier League's Joliet Slammers, with a start time of 3 p.m. The third and fourth place game takes place Saturday at 3 p.m. and the Class 4A final is set for 5 p.m.