EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Police Department released a reminder Wednesday morning on its Facebook page that parks, in general, are open in the community, but urged people to avoid the playgrounds because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"The playgrounds are currently taped off," the Edwardsville Police Department said. "Playgrounds are listed as a Level 6 risk, along with indoor restaurants and movie theaters. We are hoping to open up in Phase 4, however. We are unable to announce the opening until the State of Illinois releases their guidelines for the city-owned park."

The police encouraged people to use the green space in the parks, fish in the lakes, play pickleball and take walks on the trails at this time.

The Edwardsville Police Department commended residents for their support and patience, during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

